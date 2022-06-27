Contrasting Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arvinas and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $46.70 million 52.14 -$191.00 million ($4.17) -10.98 Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.29 million ($7.67) -0.24

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -326.72% -29.38% -16.05% Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.46% -45.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arvinas and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 3 16 0 2.84 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arvinas currently has a consensus price target of $96.88, suggesting a potential upside of 111.53%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2,124.60%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arvinas.

Risk and Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arvinas beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed for the prevention of allograft and xenograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its rare disease portfolio comprises TNX-2900 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. The company's infectious disease pipeline includes TNX-801, a vaccine to prevent smallpox and monkeypox; TNX-1840 and TNX-1850 that are live virus vaccines based on its recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform for COVID-19; TNX-3500, a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19; and TNX-102 SL, a small molecule drug to treat Long COVID, a chronic post-acute COVID-19 condition. Its CNS portfolio includes small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions, including TNX-102 SL, which is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia; TNX-1900 that is in development for the prevention of migraine headache; and TNX-1300, a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

