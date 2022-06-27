Contrasting BARK (BARK) and Its Peers

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BARK to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BARK and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00 BARK Competitors 89 626 1151 42 2.60

BARK currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 660.63%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.16%. Given BARK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BARK and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $507.41 million -$68.30 million -3.10 BARK Competitors $7.60 billion $13.49 million 4.56

BARK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17% BARK Competitors -9.91% -3.72% 0.36%

Summary

BARK peers beat BARK on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

