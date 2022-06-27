Contrasting Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) & RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vail Resorts and RedBall Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.91 billion 4.89 $127.85 million $7.70 30.12 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A $6.78 million N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 5 2 0 2.29 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $313.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.30%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 12.82% 17.18% 4.99% RedBall Acquisition N/A -13.41% -2.25%

Summary

Vail Resorts beats RedBall Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums, and other lodging properties under the RockResorts brand; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

