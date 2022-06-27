Contrasting WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get WOWI alerts:

WOWI has a beta of -37.83, indicating that its share price is 3,883% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for WOWI and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reservoir Media has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.70%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media N/A 3.48% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WOWI and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media $107.84 million 3.68 $13.08 million N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats WOWI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Reservoir Media (Get Rating)

Reservoir Media Management, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media Management, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.