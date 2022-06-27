Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 5.12% of AudioCodes worth $42,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Shares of AUDC opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $704.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

