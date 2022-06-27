Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $22.39 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $22,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.