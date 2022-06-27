Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $33.05 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $33,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Shares of WING opened at $83.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $121.63. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

