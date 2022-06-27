Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $39.31 Million Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.07% of UMH Properties worth $39,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $116,222. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $927.06 million, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

