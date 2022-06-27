Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $48.78 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $48,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

