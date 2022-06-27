Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $51,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $119.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.98. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.52 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

