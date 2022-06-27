Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $19.09 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 707,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

