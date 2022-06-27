Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $215.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

