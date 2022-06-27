Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 7.37.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 2.09 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a one year low of 1.91 and a one year high of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.04.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

