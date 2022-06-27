Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 7.7%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.93 and last traded at 1.93. Approximately 39,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,067,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.09.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.04.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 164.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

