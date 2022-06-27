Cormark Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$10.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cormark to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.02.

Shares of TSE CTS traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,891. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$5.24 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6774908 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

