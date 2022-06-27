Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Increased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $483.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,224. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.13 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

