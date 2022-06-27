Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,300 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. iShares US Regional Banks ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91.

