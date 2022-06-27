Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $84.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

