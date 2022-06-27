Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $71.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.