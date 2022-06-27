Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

