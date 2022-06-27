Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100,672 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,468,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 31,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.