Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

