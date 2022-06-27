Critical Survey: Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) vs. Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trepont Acquisition Corp I and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trepont Acquisition Corp I N/A -74.58% 4.01% Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II N/A -1.33% 0.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trepont Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.91%. Given Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Trepont Acquisition Corp I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trepont Acquisition Corp I and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trepont Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $13.41 million N/A N/A Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $3.99 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Trepont Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

