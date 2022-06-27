CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 622 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 923,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,383.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,422 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

On Friday, June 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,824 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $115,530.32.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 5,410 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40.

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 216 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

CTO traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,641. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $370.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.