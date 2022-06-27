CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) & National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Head-To-Head Contrast

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Instruments and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.47 billion 2.89 $89.32 million $0.82 39.51 CyberArk Software $502.92 million 11.56 -$83.95 million ($2.67) -53.48

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Instruments and CyberArk Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80 CyberArk Software 0 2 15 0 2.88

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.77%. CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $181.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. Given National Instruments’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than CyberArk Software.

Risk and Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 7.24% 15.52% 9.67% CyberArk Software -20.58% -12.64% -5.38%

Summary

National Instruments beats CyberArk Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has strategic agreements with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation; and Foretellix Ltd. to enhance the safety of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

