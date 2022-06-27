CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTMX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

