CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTMX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.
CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
