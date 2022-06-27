D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $79.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.81.

NYSE:DHI opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Capital World Investors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,667,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

