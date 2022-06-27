Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCNF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Monday.
About Dacian Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dacian Gold (DCCNF)
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Receive News & Ratings for Dacian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.