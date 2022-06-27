Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNFGet Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCNF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Monday.

Dacian Gold Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold project located in Laverton, Western Australia. Dacian Gold Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

