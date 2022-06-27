Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) PT Raised to GBX 470

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 470 ($5.76) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of DAL opened at GBX 326.25 ($4.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £727.10 million and a PE ratio of -135.94. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270.50 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.18 ($4.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19.
About Dalata Hotel Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.