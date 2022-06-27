Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) PT Raised to GBX 470

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 470 ($5.76) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DAL opened at GBX 326.25 ($4.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £727.10 million and a PE ratio of -135.94. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270.50 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 385.18 ($4.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 344.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

