Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DNKEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

