DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $397.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $265,017.34 and approximately $397.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,888.88 or 0.99944355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00038760 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00023414 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.