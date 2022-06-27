Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 600 at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRKTF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darktrace in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.67.

Shares of OTC DRKTF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378. Darktrace has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

