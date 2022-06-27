DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Down 10%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares were down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 67,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 137,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.54.

Get DeepMarkit alerts:

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.