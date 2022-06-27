DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0551 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.25 million and $1,248.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,694,040 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

