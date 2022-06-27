Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

