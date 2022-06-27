Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 450 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.