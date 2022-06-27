Defined Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,327. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.