Degenerator Achieves Market Cap of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00237386 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008315 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00426422 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading



