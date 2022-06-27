Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Shares of DAL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,949,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,654,848. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

