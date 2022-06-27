Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.47.

DAL stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.20. 16,949,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,654,848. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

