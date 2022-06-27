Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of DNLI opened at $30.93 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 95.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

