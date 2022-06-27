Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Denny’s stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $176,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

