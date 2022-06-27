Dent (DENT) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (DENT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $94.43 million and $15.38 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

