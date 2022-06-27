Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.41. 25,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,900,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $746.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

