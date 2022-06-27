Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

ZAL opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.09.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

