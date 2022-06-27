Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($66.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €35.91 ($37.79) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.49). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.40.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.