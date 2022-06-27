DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,579,650 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $6.21.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get DHT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DHT’s payout ratio is -32.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.