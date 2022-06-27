Digitalcoin One Day Volume Hits $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $74,106.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,060.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.10 or 0.05726968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00028033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00271563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00081563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00596476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00540561 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,098,011 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.