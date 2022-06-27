Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 8.2% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.56% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,288,000 after buying an additional 209,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,526,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,858,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,820,000 after acquiring an additional 234,606 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $29.33 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.