Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,211,666. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

